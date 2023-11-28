1004 smoke emitting vehicles fined, documents of 654 impounded

PESHAWAR, Nov 28 (APP): Vehicle Emission Testing Stations (VETS) of the Transport department in coordination with the traffic police checked toxic smoke release from 3314 vehicles in the provincial capital during the current month and fined owners of 1004 vehicles.

According to data released by the Transport Department, the document of 654 vehicles were impounded as their vehicles were found emitting toxic smoke and warnings were issued to several others.

It said that the VESTS mobile laboratory checks vehicles including private cars, auto rickshaws, taxis and large vehicles on a daily basis on various roads in the provincial capital, while the regional offices also conduct the testing in other big districts of the province.

It said that the regional office checked as many as 6521 vehicles during the current month across the province and imposed fines on owners of the 3,826 vehicles while documents of 799 vehicles were collected and they were directed to undergo smoke checks in the VETS laboratory after getting their vehicle fixed.

The document said that overall 9835 vehicles were checked across the province during the month of November and owners of 4830 vehicles were fined while documents of 1453 documents were impounded.