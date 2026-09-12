$100,000 ransom: foreigner rescued, Nine kidnappers in handcuffs in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday safely rescued a foreign national kidnapped at gunpoint from Sector G-8 for a $100,000 ransom equivalent to around Rs27.7 million and arrested nine alleged kidnappers involved in the crime.

An official told APP that the foreign national was kidnapped at gunpoint from Sector G-8 earlier in the morning, after which the kidnappers demanded $100,000 for his release.

SSP Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza took immediate notice of the incident and constituted special police teams under the supervision of SP City Muhammad Khurram Ashraf to recover the abducted foreign national and arrest those involved.

The teams used modern technical resources and human intelligence and conducted an intelligence-based operation to trace the kidnappers.

During the operation, police safely recovered the foreign national from the jurisdiction of Sihala Police Station and arrested nine alleged kidnappers.

The official said the accused had also allegedly robbed other staff members of cash, expensive mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint during the incident.

Police also recovered three vehicles allegedly used in the crime, along with the snatched cash and mobile phones, from the arrested accused.

Further investigation was underway, while police were examining all aspects of the kidnapping-for-ransom case.

SSP Qazi said strict legal action would be taken without discrimination against those involved in crimes threatening the lives and property of citizens, particularly foreign nationals.

He said those involved in the serious kidnapping-for-ransom case would be brought to justice and punished in accordance with the law.