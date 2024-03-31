10 people killed, 12 other injured in rain, hailstorms related incident in KP

PESHAWAR, Mar 31 (APP): As many as 10 people were killed and 12 others injured in the heavy rain and hail storms related incident, said Provincial Disasters Management Authority report issued on the loss of life and property in the province since the last two days here.

According to details, 10 people died and 12 people were injured as a result of accidents due to rain and hailstorm during the last two days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PDMA report said. The deaths include 8 children and 2 women, while the injured include 9 children, two women and 1 man, the reports said.

A total of 27 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, in which 3 houses were completely damaged and 24 houses were partially damaged, the PDMA report said.

Due to recent rains, 4 people died and 3 were injured in Shangla with 2 houses were partially damaged and three children killed and 1 injured and 1 house partially damaged in Bannu, a woman and a child were killed and 2 were injured in Bajaur with three houses were partially damaged.

Three persons including a woman were injured and a house partially damaged in Peshawar and in Nowshera, three people were injured and several houses were partially damaged, the report said. One woman was killed and three houses were partially damaged in Mansehra and one house in Momand, three in Mardan and two in Waziristan were damaged while eleven cattle have also died due to recent rains in Swat, the report said.

Due to rain and hailstorm, life and financial accidents occurred in different districts of Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Bannu, Mohmand, Mardan and North Waziristan with relief materials have been provided to the victims of the affected districts by PDMA. Relief materials were provided to the victims of different districts of Nowshera, Bajaur, Mohmand and other districts as well, the PDMA said.