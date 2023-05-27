10 dead, 26 injured in Astore avalanche in GB

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):At least 10 people have lost their lives, and 26 others sustained injuries in a snow avalanche that hit Astore district, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police for Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, a control room has been set up in the district to facilitate rescue operations and recover people from under the debris.

Army helicopter and a team of doctors, ambulance and rescue teams have reached the spot and attempts are being made to recover people trapped under the snow.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan was grieved over the incident and instructed local authorities to initiate rescue operations.