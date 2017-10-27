National Youth, Jr Athletics C’ships from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships will kick off here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex from Saturday.

The Athletics Championships are being organized under the supervision of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP).

According to AFP President Maj. Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi all arrangements of the championship have been finalized.

“More than 300 athletes (Men & Women) from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Pakistan Railways, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan will take part in the championship,” he said.

He said the athletes will compete in 18 events of Junior Men, 14 events of Junior Women, 16 events of Youth Men and 14 events of Youth Women in the championships.

“The athletes aged 16, 17, 18 and 19 years (born in 1998, 1999, 2000 & 2001) and athletes aged 16 or 17 years (born in 2001 or 2002) can participate in the competition,” he said.