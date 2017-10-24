National youth, Jr athletics championship

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Athletics Federation of Pakistan is organizing National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships (Men & Women) from October 29 at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

More than 300 athletes (Men & Women) of Army, PAF, Navy, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan, Islamabad, AJ&K, FATA & Gilgit Baltistan will be displaying their talent in the two

days extravaganza, said Secretary AFP, Muhammad Zafar here on Tuesday.

“This event will help in identifying new talent which will be

groomed for future needs”, he said.

He said as many as 18 events of Junior Men, 14 events of Junior

Women, 16 events of Youth Men and 14 events of Youth Women will be

competed in the premier national junior athletic activity.

AFP official said athletes aged 16, 17, 18 and 19 years on

December, 31st, 2017 (born in 1998, 1999, 2000 & 2001) and athletes

aged 16 or 17 years on December 31st, 2017 (Born in 2001 or 2002)

can participate in the competition.