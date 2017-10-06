National unity, vital to completely efface terrorism: Ahsan Ibqal

ISLAMABAD Oct 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

on Friday stressed for strengthening unity among all ranks to

completely efface the menace of terrorism from the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly regarding suicide blast

at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi

district, he stressed the need for showing complete solidarity

and unity to fight the war against terrorism and called upon

political parties to join hands to defeat enemies of the

country.

During the last four years, Pakistan had achieved

significant successes in the war against the terrorism, he

said and added some elements were entering from across the

border and hitting the soft targets in the country.

“Such cowardly attacks cannot create fear and defeat

the people. Our enemy is not familiar that these attacks

would further enhance courage and determination of people,”

he said.

The minister said during the last four years, the

government had successfully launched operations ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

and ‘Rudd ul Fasaad’ which helped to stamp out terrorism from

the country.

The Minister said eradication of terrorism from the country

was a prerequisite for prosperity and development of the

country.

The minister said that provincial government had been asked

to submit comprehensive report at earliest about Jhal Magsi

incident. He said the federal government with the cooperation

of provincial government will announce compensation for the

victims.

About the finality of the prophethood, he said that text

of nomination papers in the Elections bill 2017 had been

restored to its original shape. He made it clear that here had

been no bad intention of Election Reforms Committee.

“Finality of prophethood cannot be comprised by the Muslims”,

he added.

He also appreciated the gesture, shown by the all political

parties for consensus to bring the nomination papers to its

original format.

Ahsan Iqbal said, the Constitution is based on Islamic

teachings. “It has been enshrined in the Constitution that

no law can be enacted against the spirits of the Islam

tenets”, he added.

He said it was not the right of the any individual

to issue decree and declare any person non-Muslim or

to do politics in the name of religion.

Member National Assembly from Jhal Magsi, Amir Magsi

apprised the House about the details of suicide blast

at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi.

He said, around 22 people had been killed in the incident

MNA Ijaz Jakarani strongly condemned the incident and

asked the government to announce compensation for the

victims.

Nawab Yusuf Talpoor condemned the incident and asked the

government to arrange comprehensive security at Dargahs.

Minister for Religions Affairs Sardar Yousaf appreciated

all political parties for consensus on restoring the

nomination papers in the Elections Bill 2017 to its

original position.