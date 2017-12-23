National unity required to face geo-strategic challenges: Senator Qayyum

WAH CANTT, Dec 23 (APP)::Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Defense Production Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qayyum Saturday stressed the need to ensure unity and unison to face geo-strategic challenges.

He said confrontation was not beneficial for any segment and would eventually damage democracy.

He was taking to media in a reception hosted by President of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) Taxila chapter Dr Syed Asad Ali.

Abdul Qayyum said in-camera briefing by military leadership to the parliamentarians was a good omen for democracy and state intuitions.

He said a new precedent had been set which would help in strengthening democratic system.

Responding to a question about geo-strategic challenges, he said Pakistan had been facing three dimensional threats and the military was fully capable to thwart internal and external threats. “No war could be won without masses support,” he added.

He urged all political forces to act with sagacity and take prudent steps to face country’s external and internal challenges.

About passing constitutional amendment regarding delimitation, he termed it a big day in the parliamentary history of the country.

“Passing of the constitutional amendment would ultimately pave the way for holding general election on time”, he added.