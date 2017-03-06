National U18 hockey camp from March 9

LAHORE, March 6 (APP): After a short break, the training camp of

U-18 Boys Hockey team preparing for playing test match series against

New Zealand Junior Hockey team and participation in the Australian

National Junior Hockey Championship will be reestablished at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium from March 9.

The 21-member team was selected by the National Selection Committee

after two days trials recently and it was approved by the President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig retd Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, said a spokesman of PHF here on Monday.

The players are directed to report to Kamran Ashraf, Camp Commandant, he said.

Following will attend, (Goalkeepers) Waqar Younis & Akmal Hussain (Full backs), Amjad Ali Khan, Rizwan Ali & Ali Raza. (Half bakcs) Moin Shakeel (Vice-Captain), Adeel Latif & Junaid Manzoor (Captain).

(Forwards), Khair Ullah, Awais Arshad, Ali Aziz, Ghazanfar Ali, Ahmed Nadeem, Hammad Anjum, Waqar Ali, Naveed Alam, Umair Sattar, Zakir Ullah, Afraz, Shahzaib Khan & Abdullah Babar.

The seven stand byes are Adil Rao, Ibrahim Khan, Mohib Ullah, Asif Haneef, Amjad Rehman, Zulqarnain & Zain Ejaz.