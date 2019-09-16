National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship to get underway

LAHORE, Sep 16 (APP):Six women umpires will officiate as many group matches in the National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship, which commences from tomorrow, Tuesday with a match-up between Bismah Maroof-led PCB Challengers and Rameen Shamim-led PCB Blasters here at Lahore Gymkhana ground.

Afia Amin will be officiating the tournament opener. The other five women umpires are: Humairah Farah, Shakila Rafiq, Riffat Mustafa, Nazia Nazir and Sabahat Rasheed, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) YouTube channel will live stream the final, which will be played on 26 September, and provide live score updates for all seven matches on the PCB website.

“This will not only attract more fans towards women’s cricket but also encourage girls and women to take up the game as a serious career option,” he said.