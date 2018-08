RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP):Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the nation will pay tribute to its martyrs and their families on September 6.

“Every Pakistani will IA (Inshaa Allah) be part of this unique campaign reaching out to their families, home, street, mohalla, village, city, province & place of Martyrdom. Lets (let us) salute their sacrifice. Details soon,” he said in a tweet on Friday.