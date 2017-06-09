National Throwball C’ship to be staged at Kalam next month

ISLAMABAD. June 9 (APP): National Throwball Championship will roll into action at Kalam from July 10 with around 11 teams taking part in the five-day event.

According to General Secretary Pakistan Throwball Federation teams from

all the four provinces, AJK, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, WAPDA, Callaghan Karachi and Pakistan Police will feature in the championship.

He said the Championship would provide an opportunity to the budding

players to see in action top players and learn from them.

He said along with the championship, the federation would also hold a

coaching and referee course in which around 100 participants have confirmed their entries.

A four-member technical officials’ team comprising Arshad Khan, Rashid

Gill, Uma-e-Laila, and Maqbool Arain has also been constituted for the course.