National Theatre Festival concluded at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):A month-long 12th National Theatre Festival concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), arranged by PNCA in connection with 70th Independence Day Celebrations.

Addressing the concluding ceremony Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said that theatre is a very strong medium and had played a vital role in the social change, adding that the history of theatre is as old as human life. Shortcoming and dark sides of the societies have always been reflected through theatre, he added.

Theatre has always been a source of social change and the writers, directors, actors have used this medium for the betterment and uplift the society, said Jamal Shah. PNCA is striving hard for the promotion of art and artist and is providing opportunities to the artists of different genres to showcase their talent on national platform, he added.

He said that the theatre festival is part of these cherished goals and theatre groups from all over Pakistan

were invited to present their plays.

Participation in the festival is encouraging as groups from far-flung and backward areas took part in the

festival and presented their plays, he added.

About fifty plays are being played and the drama lovers experienced a verity of themes and topics

during this period. The aim of the festival was to promote serious theatre and help the artist in the field to

nourish their talent and get encouragement for their future endeavors.

The Festival started on October 30th with play Dekh Tamasha an adaptation of Krishan Chandar story

by A.D Baloch from Quetta and concluded on November 30th with Play Manto Mera Dost by Sheema

Kirmani from Karachi.

PNCA has been executing gigantic task under Jamal Shah supervision like Quaid-e-Azam Birthday

Celebrations.

The CPEC Cultural Caravan and work on the artists convention, National Film Award and establishment

of National Theatre Complex at Shakar Parrian are in the pipeline. During these 31 days, there were two or

three plays being staged every day and the PNCA employees rendered their services untiringly from early

morning till late night and without any pause.