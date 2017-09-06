National team for Asia Cup to be announced on Sep 20

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): The national hockey team for

participation in Asia Cup would be announced on September 20.

According to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior the Asia Cup would to be held in Bangladesh from October 12.

“Asia Cup will prove a great opportunity for players to prepare for the next year’s Hockey World Cup,” he said.

He said 18 players would be selected for Asia Cup. “Besides Pakistan teams of Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Oman and Malaysia would be participating in the event,” he said.

Speaking about Pakistan White to play a Five Test Match Hockey series against Oman, he said Pakistan White team will depart to Oman on Thursday (September 7) from Karachi to play the series.

“The five test match hockey series will be played from September 9 to 15,” he said.

He said Pakistan white squad can also be termed as a development or Pakistan A squad which can prove as a backup for the national team.

“We want to prepare and groom a pool of players who are not part of the national squad for future,” he said.