National Tchoukball C’ship from Friday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): The Fourth Men and Women National

Tchoukball Championship will kick off here at Liaquat Gymnasium of

the Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

According to Pakistan Tchoukball Federation (PTF) President Basit Shakil the championship will run till April 2. “As many as ten male and six female teams will be participating in the event,” he said.

He said the championship will be played on pool system. “Teams of Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Fata, Azad Kashmir,

Pakistan Air Force and Police will be participating in the event,” he said.

The Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada will inaugurate the event while Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, PTF Chairman Mohsin Jamil Baig and other officials will also be present on the occasion.