National song “Aye Sar Zameen” receives overwhelming response

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): The recently launched national song

“Aye Sar Zameen” by Pakistan’s first Opera Star, Saira Peter is

receiving overwhelming response on social media and from patriotic

citizens across the country and abroad.

Saira Peter who is Karachi born, international singer has just

launched the most wonderful national song in gratitude to her

beautiful home country Pakistan.

Saira Peter, in her song, paid a glowing tribute to the

people and places which appear in the music video, speaking hope and

a future for Pakistan with their smiles and their natural glory.

Saira has surprised the audience with her unique style and the

way she combined melodies with inspiring lyrics.

Her new genre of Pakistani music, `Sufi opera’, has won her

many fans and admirers.

“She speaks and lives her values out as she also sings them.

She is an example to many as a singer, composer, scholar and

humanitarian worker, showing other young Pakistani women it is

definitely possible to succeed and live an excellent, praiseworthy

life”, Sadabahar, a renowned music director said.

Saira sings the song of her precious Pakistan, a gold and

silvery land (Pak dharti zarrin mah jabeen) and wishes prosperity

for her land.

Saira will give her debut performance of this new national

song “Aye Sar Zameen” at the High Commission for Pakistan in London

on August 14, Independence Day and 70th birthday of Pakistan.

Saira Peter spent many years perfecting this tune and these

lyrics, having started with some of the notes seven years ago.

The way it portrays people of many different backgrounds,

ages, faiths and professions will stir your soul and lift your

spirit, reminding you of all that this country has to be proud of.

In days of vast challenges in the nation and worldwide, we

desperately need such prompts to be thankful and in awe of the

beauty around us.

“Aye Sar Zameen” is even making a splash overseas, far beyond

its Urdu-speaking audience. Music Director Stephen Smith (USA)

remarked that the infectious music gives an irresistible urge to get

up and dance, while the visually immersive video would make anyone

want to visit such a beautiful place.

UK Music Director Tim Rossell, who has decades of experience

with Pakistan’s arts and culture, says the unprecedented composition

gives a refreshing sense of reality to the soul.

Through the array of people it portrays, the video conveys a

uniquely Pakistani strength of joy and resilience in the midst of

life’s challenges, a contentment that could only be borne of utter

reliance on God.