National Skills University for Technical and Vocational Education to be set up soon: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, April 27(APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and

Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Thursday said first ever public sector university for technical and vocational education would be set up in country very soon.

National Skills University would be established in Islamabad very soon,

he announced this in an inauguration ceremony of Al-Farabi Technical and Vocational Training Centre in Nilore, here.

Speaking on the occasion, minister also said that technical and

vocational education was as important for society as conventional education.

He said that a properly trained person would not only help himself in

terms of getting better employment opportunities and ensuring safe

work but the society would also be benefited from his skills and efficiency.

“Focus on technical and vocational education will not only improve

individual performance but also increase our National Productivity”, he emphasized.

“Both boys and girls should have opportunities to get vocational

education to become productive members of the society”, he said.

The minister said that besides formal education, teachers should also

inculcate positive thinking in students, train them for teamwork and teach them ethical conduct.

“Character building and ethical grooming is even more important than

formal education; we need to harness the talent of our young population for useful purposes, make them life-long learners and contributors for well being of society”, he said.

On Public-Private partnership, he said that such ventures had helped

increase efficiency and accessibility in education sector.

“Prime Minister’s Education Reform Program is in full swing; under the

program government schools operating in the capital are being upgraded with modern infrastructure and facilities” , he added.

The model training centre in Nilore has been established under

Public-Private Partnership Program by Al-Farabi Islamic School and Degree College in collaboration with National Education Foundation (NEF).