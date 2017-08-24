National Security Committee rejects specific allegations made by President Trump against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): National Security Committee Thursday out-rightly rejected allegations levelled in the US strategy and observed that scapegoating Pakistan will not help in stabilizing Afghanistan.

The meeting of National Security Committee was held here

on Thursday to discuss the Trump Administration’s South Asia

Strategy, a Foreign Office press release said.

The committee observed that Pakistan had to manage the blowback

of a protracted conflict in Afghanistan that resulted in deluge

of refugees, flow of drugs and arms and more recently in the

shape of terrorist safe havens in eastern Afghanistan from where anti-Pakistan terrorist groups continue to operate and

launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has consistently supported all international efforts

for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and has also committed more

than a billion US dollars for infrastructure and social development

in that country.

Pakistan has worked with both the United States and

Afghanistan to promote peace through a politically negotiated

outcome which, in Pakistan’s view, remains the best option

to bring stability to this war torn country.

A prolonged military campaign in Afghanistan has

resulted in destruction and killing of hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians. Pakistan has also endorsed and supported all Afghan

owned and Afghan led initiatives for peace.

Over the years, Pakistan has worked with both the United

States and Afghanistan to promote peace through a

politically negotiated outcome which, in Pakistan’s view, remains

the best option to bring stability to this war torn country.

On its own part, Pakistan has taken indiscriminate actions

against all terrorist networks and sacrificed tens of thousands

of troops and civilians in this fight.

The demonstrated security improvement inside Pakistan would

not have been possible without eliminating all terrorist hideouts.

Moreover, successful cooperation with the US in the past

against the common enemy, terrorism, reflects

Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to eliminate this menace.

The committee stressed that instead of any financial

or material assistance, there should be understanding and recognition

of our efforts, contributions and sacrifices of thousands of

Pakistanis and over 120 billion US dollars of economic losses.

We consider the lives of the citizens of other countries

as sacrosanct as those of our own and therefore Pakistan

is committed to not allowing its soil to be used for violence

against any other country.

We expect the same from our neighbors. The claims of

billions of Dollars in aid to Pakistan are also misleading to

the extent that the reimbursements to Pakistan since 2001 only

account for part of the cost of ground facilities and air corridors

used by the United States for its operations in Afghanistan, rather

than any financial aid or assistance, the press release said.

Pakistan’s effective counter-terrorism operations have

clearly proved that tide of terrorism can be reversed and we are

willing to share our experience with both the US and Afghanistan.

This would require working together and focusing on core

issues of eliminating safe havens inside Afghanistan,

border management, return of refugees and reinvigorating the

peace process for a political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Committee stressed that India cannot be a net security

provider in the South Asia region when it has conflictual

relationships with all its neighbors and is pursuing a policy of destabilizing Pakistan from the east and the west.

The Committee expressed deep concern at Indian policies

inimical to peace in the region including interference in

the internal affairs of neighboring countries and using terrorism

as an instrument of state policy.

The Committee condemned state-inflicted repression on the

people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s continued diplomatic, political and moral support for their

struggle for self determination.

The Committee reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to protect

its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Committee underscored that as a responsible Nuclear weapon state,

Pakistan has in place a robust and credible command and control

system which has been universally recognized and appreciated.

Pakistan will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the

international community for achieving the common objectives of peace and

stability in Afghanistan and in the broader region.