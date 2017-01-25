National Security Advisor for unity to make Pakistan prosperous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): National Security Adviser Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua Wednesday urged the nation to bring unity and solidarity among its ranks to move further ahead on the path to progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the second day of National Calligraphy Exhibition arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division in collaboration with National Book Foundation, he said Pakistanis were a courageous nation which tackle issues with bravery and wisdom.

He said the nation rendered many sacrifices during the last many years and now efforts for maintaining peace were yielding positive results.

Nasser Janjua stressed that nation should continue efforts to maintain peace and prosperity in the country.

He said despite facing numerous issues, Pakistani nation kept alive its culture and traditions which only a great nation could do.

Congratulating National History Division for holding a successful calligraphy exhibition, he said this division, under the supervision of Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui was taking valuable steps for the promotion of literature, languages and Islamic arts.

He eulogized the calligraphers who participated in the exhibition and played active role for promotion of history and culture of the country, besides highlighting the messages of unity and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister on National History Irfan Siddiqui said an institution would be established in the federal capital for promotion of ancient art of calligraphy.

He said the division would collaborate with other Islamic countries for promotion of this magnificent art and educate the young generation about the legacy of our forefathers.

He said Nasser Khan Janjua himself was a calligrapher and his art pieces were also on display in the exhibition.

The exhibition was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday.

Around 100 calligraphic art pieces by 50 professionals as well as new talented calligraphers from across the country were on display in the exhibition.

Ustad Shafeeq uz Zaman, Ellahi Baksh Mati, Muhammad Ali Zahid, Abubakar Sadeeque and Khalid Javeed Yousafi were among the professional calligraphers whose calligraphic art pieces were on display in the exhibition.

While the young calligraphers include Mukhtar Ali, Kashif Khan, Ashraf Heera and Wasil Shahid etc.

The calligraphic works of the artists have been displayed in three sections, one is for young and emerging calligraphers, second for professional calligraphers and third for those legendary calligraphers who are not alive.

The exhibition will conclude on January 26 (Thursday) in a ceremony where President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will be chief guest.