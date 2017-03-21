National ranking of boxers to be announced in April

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Pakistan Boxing Federation (PWF) is all set to introduce the national ranking of country’s boxers in the next month by holding competitions among the pugilists of two camps, currently underway in Karachi and Islamabad.

“We’ve decided to hold inter-camp national ranking championship from April 28 to 23 in at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. This is a unique idea being introduced by us for the first time in the country,” Secretary PWF Lt Col. Nasir Ejaz Tung told APP on Tuesday.

He said on the basis of the championship ranking of country’s pugilists in all the weight categories would be announced.

The federation has set up two training camps to provide training to country’s emerging boxers. One camp is underway at National and Training Centre of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in Karachi where 21 boxers are getting training. Another camp, consisting of the same number (over 21) of pugilists has been established at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Both the camps will continue till the commencement of inter-camp championship.

Nasir said the boxers for the camps had been selected on the basis of their past performance at the national level. “We are trying our best to put our best boxing talent on display in this championship. The top position-holders of each category will be awarded first, second and third ranking,” he added.

He said the camp in Karachi was being supervised by chief coach Ali Busksh, while he was being assisted by three trainers – Sajid Raja, Tariq Gujjar and Liaquat. The camp in Islamabad is being managed by head coach Arshad Hussain, who has the assistance of three trainers – Syed Hassan, Nisar and Abid.

“We want to announce the ranking of our boxers ahead of the Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place at Baku, Azerbaijan in May. The top pugilists will get the opportunity to represent the country at the coveted sports event,” he added.

He said the inter-camp championship would also be a great test for the coaches and trainers. He said Pakistan would send eight boxers of different weight categories to compete at Islamic Solidarity Games.