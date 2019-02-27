National Open Polo: two matches decided

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Master Paints Black and Diamond Paints/Newage won the opening matches of the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints Black trounced BBJ Pipes by 10-2.

Matias Vial Parez emerged as hero of the day from the winning side with his fabulous five-goal haul while Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick and Raja Temur Nadeem contributed with a brace. From the losing side, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Nicolas Corti scored one goal apiece.

Master Paints Black were off to flying start as they dominated the match right from the word go by scoring a brace through Matias and Raja Temur to take 2-0 lead. Raja Temur and Ahmed Ali then added one goal more in the tally to enhance their lead to 4-0.

Master Paints Black continued their dominance in the third chukker as well as they hammered a hat-trick – two by Matias and one by Ahmed Ali – to enhance their lead to 7-0.