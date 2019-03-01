National Open Polo Championship in full swing

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Hissam Ali Hyder’s heroics helped Diamond Paints/Newage carve out an impressive 11-8 victory against Master Paints in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship

for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Hissam played phenomenal polo and fired in fantabulous five goals

to guide his side to victory while his teammates Mir Shoaib Ahmad contributed with a hat-trick, Salvador Ulloa a brace and Alman Jalil Azam a goal. From Master Paints, Juan Cruz Losada hammered five goals, Hamza Mawaz Khan two and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal.

In the first chukker, Master Paints launched a series of attacks

on Diamond Paints/Newage goal and succeeded in converting three goals

to take a healthy 3-0 lead. Losada slammed in all the three goals for Master Paints. Diamond Paints/Newage opened their account in the second chukker, when Salvador fired in a field goal to make it 3-1. Losada added one more in his team’s tally to stretch their lead to 4-1. Hissam then converted a 60-yard penalty to reduce the margin to 4-2, but Saqib hit a field goal to further strengthened Master Paints lead to 5-2.