LAHORE, Mar 7 (APP): Army will take on Master Paints (Black) in the inaugural match of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 here on Wednesday at 2:15 pm here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

The second match of the day will be contested between Barry’s and Ravi Autos at 3:45 pm. All the matches of the premier polo tournament will be of five chukkers and high-quality polo will be on offer throughout the event.

About preparation and the event, Master Paints (Black) captain and patron Sufi M

Haris said: “It’s the most coveted trophy and each and every team every year tries its best to clinch it. Our team in good for and the horses too, so with a good combination of Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Bilal Haye, Andres Crispo and I, we are hopeful of delivering and achieving the task of winning the trophy”.

Ahmed Zubair Butt of Army was also upbeat about his team’s chances

of winning the prestigious tournament. “We played well in 12 and 14

goals event and now in this biggest event too, we are committed to

do well. Our team is well-balanced and fully ready to excel in the tournament”.

Barry’s team captain and patron Nafees Barry said: “Winning National Open title is our main target, for which we have prepared well and eager to excel. With a combination of Hamza Mawaz Khan, Raja Samiullah, George Meyrick and I, we are hopeful of giving out our best and emerge as champions”.

Captain of Ravi Autos Saqib Khan Khakwani, who is also national polo team skipper, said: “Being defending champions, as we won the National Open under the banner of Diamond Paints last year, keen to repeat the same performance and succeed in retaining the coveted trophy. The presence of Raja Taimur Nadeem, Guy Gibrat, Kamran Noor-ud-din and mine make the combination very strong, so we are ready to prevail and eager to clinch the trophy once again”.