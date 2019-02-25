National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):The International Steels Limited National

Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup will stroll

into action from tomorrow, (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana and International Steels Executive Director Samir Chinoy said this while addressing the press conference here on Monday. The LPC President

said that the 14-goal tournament, this year’s championship, will be contested among five teams which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, BBJ Pipes and Master Paints while

Pool B comprises Diamond Paints/Newage and Barry’s.