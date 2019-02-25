LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):The International Steels Limited National
Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup will stroll
into action from tomorrow, (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.
Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana and International Steels Executive Director Samir Chinoy said this while addressing the press conference here on Monday. The LPC President
said that the 14-goal tournament, this year’s championship, will be contested among five teams which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, BBJ Pipes and Master Paints while
Pool B comprises Diamond Paints/Newage and Barry’s.
National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup
