National number of enrollments increased to 48.062 mln with 3.97 percent growth: Razina Alam Khan

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairperson, former Senator Razina Alam Khan said Pakistan Economic Survey 2017-18 reflects total number of enrollments at national level during 2016-17 at 48.062 million as compared to 46.223 million during 2015-16 which shows a growth of 3.97 percent and is estimated to further rise to 50.426 million during 2017-18.

She was addressing to the 50th Commission meeting of NCHD here on Friday. The meeting was attended by commission members Dr Sono Khangrani, Saba Gul Khattak, representative from Ministry of Federal Education, and senior management of NCHD.

The chairperson said, “Education is the passport and guarantee to our future and development of the nation and tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it, today. We should all pay attention for educating our children so that we could build the foundation of a bright future”.

The NCHD chairperson said the main hope for the development of nation lies in the proper education and skill development of our youth. Constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of all the children for free and compulsory education between the ages of 5-16 years and enhances adult literacy, she informed.

“Our formal system includes public institutions and private institutions, whereas 31 percent educational institutes are run by private sector while 69 percent are in public sector”, she added.

She said unfortunately a stark disparity between male and female literacy rates was observed. According to the Pakistan Economic Survey, 2017-18, the literacy rate for entire Pakistan, including ten years old and above is 58 percent, she added.

The national net enrollment for primary level for overall Pakistan stood at 54 percent while Punjab leading the rest with 59 percent, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 53 percent, Sindh by 48 percent and Balochistan 33 percent, she said.

She said we are observing low learning, a dearth of trained teachers, outdated syllabus, and poor planning for implementation of programs in education system in the provinces according to their needs, adding, regional differences are also a major cause for a poor educational system in the country.

Besides our main programmes, NCHD practiced literacy in jails for prisoners, mainstreaming of Madrassa by introducing primary education there along with religious education, establishment of National Training Institute (NTI), piloting of Non-formal Schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), she added.

The NCHD constituted a forum on Non-formal Education and Advisory Council for Literacy with an aim to bring all stakeholders on one platform and to work out a coordinated mechanism for literacy and non-formal education, she maintained.

The commission members appreciated the efforts of NCHD in the field of non-formal education, adult literacy and skill development which actually empowers the neglected section of society.

Later in the afternoon the caretaker minister for education and professional training Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh visited NCHD office and received a briefing on the working of NCHD.

The chairperson informed the minister about the interventions of NCHD i.e. adult literacy, non-formal education, Madrassa and jail centers and skill development. She informed that NCHD established 5,949 feeders’ schools where 335,146 learners are acquiring primary education.

Talking about the illiterates in Pakistan she said, the NCHD is dealing with the back-log of adult illiterates by implementing country wide literacy program i.e. 150,000 adults are acquiring literacy and vocational skills in 6000 functional literacy centers across the country, she informed.

The accelerated learning programs and research studies to be utilized in improving non-formal education system would also be devised by the NTI experts, she briefed.

The minister expressed keen interest in NCHD’s projects and initiatives, and appreciated the efforts carried by its management and employees for the empowerment and human development of neglected section of society.