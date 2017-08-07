National Music Festival concludes with Ghazal evening at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan’s some of the best ghazal

singers explored the meanings of the Urdu verses in traditional

rhythms at the ghazal evening, the concluding event of the National

Music Festival, organized by the Pakistan National Council of the

Arts (PNCA).

Ghulam Abbas, the renowned ghzal and playback singer, was the

leading singer of the show. He has sung more than 5000 numbers in his

life. The laurels he has received include President’s Pride of

Performance award and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Abbas said the new music

trends have caused visible damage to the traditional and classical

music. Consistent efforts shall be made to revive the rich old realm

of music.

Abbas presented three ghazals on the occasion. The first was

`wo aa to jae magar intezaar he kam hae’, a composition by Nisar

Bazmi in raag eiman. Other two were `aisay wo sharmaaye’ and `mein

nay rokaa bhi nhien aur wo thehra bhi nhn’. The jam-packed house was

all out to appreciate his singing.

Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi, the two sons of the folk legend

late Tufail Niazi, Sohail Rndhawa from the Roshan Ara family, Nida

Faiz and Saira Tahir Noor from Lahore, Sadia Batool from Rawalpindi,

Usman Ali Raees, Farrukh Mehdi, the disciple of renowned singer

Mehdi Hassan, and Naseem Ali Siddiqi were the other singers who

performed on the occasion.

After long-time, the PNCA organized a wonderful ghazal singing

for the locals. Many termed it as a significant contribution toward

the promotion of the tradition and classical music through a three-

day National Music Festival.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said, “Culture is

the fulcrum that can balance the society at peaceful coexistence.

Federal government is all out to support any initiative that brings

the people of different cultures together reducing segregation and

fragmentation in the society.”

Nadia Raza, one of the attendees, said the creating a rainbow

of traditional music is the best way of celebrating the national

day. The cultural diversity brings the harmony of ethnicity when

showcased all together.