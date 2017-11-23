National men, women karate championships

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):The 25th edition of the national men and 11th national women karate championships will roll into action here from Friday at the Wapda Sports complex.

Teams from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Karate Federation including WAPDA, Army, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Islamabad and FATA will be participating in the championships and compete for the top honor.

Following events / weight categories will be competed during the four day premier activities which are regular events of the annual activity programme of Pakistan Karate Federation.

(Men), individual kumite, 50 Kg

Below 55 Kg, Below 60 Kg, Below 67 Kg, Below 75 Kg, Below 84 Kg, Above 84, team limited, individual kata, team kata.

(Women), individual kumite, Below 45Kg, Below 50 Kg, Below 55 Kg, Below 61 Kg, Below 68 Kg, Above 68 Kg , team kumite, individually kata, team kata.

The events will help in identifying new karate talent which will be groomed under a long term plan to form national men and women karate teams.

Prominent Karate players of Pakistan including Saadi Abbass (Asian Gold Medalist, Two Times Commonwealth Gold Medalists, US Open Gold Medalist and Silver Medalist of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games 2017), Kulsoom Hazara (Three Times South Asian Gold Medalists), Baaz Muhammad (Two times South Asian Gold Medalists) Nargis (South Asian Gold Medalist), Naseer Ahmad (South Asian Gold Medalist), Shahbaz Khan (South Asian Gold Medalist), Benish Akbar (South Asian Gold Medalist) are also competing in the event.

Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association will grace the occasion as Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of the championships.

Chairman Wapda , Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain will be the chief guest at the finals on November 26 to give away trophies and prizes to the winning teams and players.