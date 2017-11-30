National men and women boxing championships

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):The 36th edition of National Men Boxing Championship and 1st National Women Boxing Championship will be organized here from January 15-20 next year at Wapda sports Complex.

” Teams from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Boxing Federation including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA, Railways, Karachi Port Trust, Karachi Electric, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, FATA and Gilgit Baltistan will showcase their talent in the six-day premier boxing activity “,said a spokesman of PBF while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said holding of inaugural edition of the women championship will be a history making moment in Country’s sports as women boxers will be seen in action first time in the ring.

Men will be competing in ten weight categories 49kgs, 52kgs,56kgs,60kgs, 64kgs,69kgs,75kgs,81kgs,91kgs and above 91 kegs.

Women fights will be held in 3 weight categories which are, 48-51 Kg, 57-60 Kg, 69-75 kg.

“Only Provincial Boxing Associations including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, FATA and Gilgit Baltistan are eligible to participate in the Women Championship”, he asserted. Each unit can enter only one boxer in each weight category.

” We are confident to identify new boxing talent, both men and women , from the events to groom it for future needs to form national teams to represent the country in the national and international events home and abroad”, said the spokesman.