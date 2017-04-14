National kick boxing championship

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP)-The 10th edition of the national kick boxing

championships will be held here from tomorrow Saturday at Islamia college civil lines.

A dozen of teams drawn from different parts of the country will take

part in the event, said a spokesman of Pakistan Kick Boxing Federation while talking to APP on Friday.

The participating teams in this Championship are as under:-The

participation team are Baluchistan, KPK, Fata, Gilgit Balakistan, Sindh, Islamabad , Azad Kashmir, Punjab, Army, Police, Railways and HEC.

He said the event is big step forward to promote kick boxing in the

country.

“We are confident to spot new talent from the event “he said adding ” we

will shortlist outstanding players to further groom them and to given them a opportunity to be a part of the national team to represent the country in the international events abroad.

“All the arrangements have been finalized to hold the two days event in a

befitting manner.”, he said

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood ,!Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association will

be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on April 16.