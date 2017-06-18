National Kabaddi C’ship in August

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): The National Inter-Departmental

Kabaddi Championship will be staged here at the Jinnah Stadium of

the Pakistan Sports Complex from August 2 to 6.

According to Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary

Muhammad Sarwar, eight teams would participate in the championship.

“The teams participating in the tournament include Pakistan

Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Police, Railway, SNGPL and

Higher Education Commission (HEC),” he said.

He said the teams would be divided into two groups. “Two teams

from each group would qualify for the semi-finals,” he said.

He said the semi finals would be played on August 5 and the

final on August 6.