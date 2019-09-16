National Junior tennis championship starts

LAHORE, Sep 16 (APP):The national junior tennis championship got underway here on Monday and six matches were decided in the U16 age group at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association courts, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

All players moved into the next round with ease and comfort in front of a handful audience on a hot and humid day.

Result of the matches, Arham Khan beat Ryam Khan by 8-3 in Ibraheem Anjum beats Asnan Haseeb 8-5, Taimour Ali beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-5, Shaeel Durab from beat Arman kamran 8-4, Bilal Waheed beat Ali Shahik by 8-6. In the only match of Under 14 first round Zaeem Ghafoor beat Bilal Gilani by 8-3.