ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U-17, U-19 and Girls U-19 will kick off on Thursday at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

The draw of five-day event would be of 32 players for each age group category. The event will carry a prize purse of Rs 100,000 for each age group, said a spokesman of Pakistan Squash Federation on Wednesday.