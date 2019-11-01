National Junior & National Youth Athletic Championship from Oct 23

PESHAWAR, Nov 01 (APP):National Junior and National Youth Boys and Girls Athletic Championship will be commencing from November 23, 2019 at Lahore with teams from all the provinces would take part.

This was stated President KP Athletic Association Habibur Rehman while talking to media men here on Friday. He said a total of 60 athletes including 30 boys and girls will be short-listed to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming National Junior and National Youth Championship.

He said the trials in this connection would be organized in on November 6 at 10.00 pm. He said the trials will be organized in Qayyum Sports Complex under a selection committee headed by former international athlete Bahre Karam.

He also thanked Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak for announcing all financial help and given Rs0.7 million to ensure all possible facilities to the players. He said the players would be provided full uniform and track-suite to the players.

He said that the team will be returning to Lahore from November 17, where the camp will be established in Lahore till November 23 wherein former International Athletic was also present on the occasion, he said.

He disclosed that since 2013 till today they did not receive a single penny from in connection with the annual grand and running the affairs of the association with own pocket. He said despite no fund, they have sent all teams to the National Junior, National Youth and National Senior Athletic Championship and the athletes have given excellent performance in various events held at National level.

He said in the previous Youth and Junior Championships held in Islamabad and Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was second position holders but this time National Junior and National Youth Championship to be held in Lahore, KP would get top position.

He said that a camp was also organized for the National Games. Those who are undergoing extensive training and coaching, he said that the players who are participating in the National Junior and National Youth Championships have also been kept in the said camp.