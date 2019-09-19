National Jr tennis championship reaches to finals

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP):A number of semi finals were decided in different age groups in the National junior tennis championship and now the stage is set for the finals being played tomorrow, Friday here at Punjab Lawn tennis Bagh-e-Jinnah court.

In the U16 semi finals on Thursday, Faizan Fayyaz outstroked Hassan Ali by 6-4,6-4 and in the second encounter Bilal Asim routed Hamaza Jawad by 6-2, 6-2 and both breezed into the final.

Both the finalists demonstrated precision and confidence in their game against their respective opponents and wrapped up the matches with ease and comfort Earlier in the U16 quarter finals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Shahzaib Zahid by 4-2, 4-0, Hassan Ali beat Ehtasam Arif by 5-3, 4-0, Bilal Asim beat Abulhanan Khan by 4-3, 2-4, 10-8 in a very close match, Hamaza Jawad beat Zain Ch 8-1 in a match in which Zain retired due to injury.