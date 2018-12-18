National inter-departmental netball championship begins

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):Army, Wapda and Police won their respective matches on the opening day of the national inter-departmental men netball championship on Tuesday at Karachi’s PSB coaching centre.Pakistan Netball Federation is organising the premier activity in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board. All the affiliated units of the PNF including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police,

Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Wapda & Pakistan Railways are participating in the mega event, said the information made available here.

Mr Rafique Ahmed Pirzada, Director, PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Mudassar Arain, President,

PNF, Muhammad Riaz, secretary, PNF, Gohar Raz, President, PASSO, Maqbool Ahmed, Secretary, PTF, Intesar Haider, Regional Sports Coordinator, City School Karachi and other dignities were also present.

Pakistan Army beat Wapda in the opening match by 34-24 goals. Army

won its second match against the PAF by 40-31 goals and got 2 points. Pakistan Wapda beat Pakistan Railways 64-12 goals in its second match and got 2-points. Pakistan Police defeated Pakistan Navy 33-23 goals and got 2-points.

The technical official namely Shazia Yousaf, Yasir Javed, Adnan Ghouri, Aftab Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Shoukat Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Areeb Hussain and Fahad Ali Pirzada supervised the matches.

On Wednesday, the following match will be played:

(Morning) Pakistan Wapda Vs Pakistan Air Force,

Pakistan Army Vs Pakistan Police,

Pakistan Navy Vs Pakistan Railways.

(Evening)

Pakistan Air Force Vs Pakistan Police,

Pakistan Wapda Vs Pakistan Navy,

Pakistan Army Vs Railways.v