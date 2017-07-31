LAHORE,July 31 (APP) -National inter departmental Kabaddi championship will go into action from tomorrow,Tuesday, at Pakistan sports complex islamabad.

” Leading departments of the country will feature in the in the five day

premier Kabaddi activity “, said a spokesman of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation here on Monday.

He said the event will help in identifying new Kabaddi talent besides

giving boost to the ongoing efforts for the further development of the game.