National institutions working in their domain: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Thursday said all the national institutions were working in their domain and next general election would be conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

Comprehensive arrangements would be made for the holding of elections, and meetings had been held with

Election Commision of Pakistan in that regard, he said talking to a news channel.

Empowering institutions would help improve the system of governance, he said.

About National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said the Parliament had enacted legislation for establishment of NAB and according to law the institution could apprehend any accused person besides holding investigation. The NAB could also file references against an accused person under the law, he added.

If anyone had complaints against NAB or any other institution, then he should file his objections in the courts, he said. It was not the domain of the government to intervene in the affairs of any institution, he added.

“My stance is clear that all the institutions should work independently,” he said.

To a question, he said independent working of institutions was imperative for better results.