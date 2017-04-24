National institutions must not be made controversial: Saad

LAHORE, April 24 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafqiue on Monday said the conspiracy to make national institutions controversial should be stopped.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, he said that institutions of the country should not be dragged into the politics.

The minister said, “Our political opponents face defeat whenever they come among the masses”.

Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had turned crazy for the power, and added the PML-N would win 2018 general election.

“We know that PPP has a problem on giving political message in Sindh by the PML-N,” adding, “We have never stopped the PPP from coming to Punjab.”

He questioned, “Is it not a contempt when one tries to twist the remarks of honourable judges for their political motives.”

He said that Panama papers had no legal worth and rigging allegations were also baseless.