National institutions following constitution, law: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Monday said that the national institutions are

following the constitution and law of the country.

No institution was involved in any conspiracy against the

system, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was playing gimmicks to clinch

the vote of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), party which had

a big vote bank in the country, he said.

The political parties including PPP should wait for next

elections, he said.

To a question about Joint Investigation Team report, he said

“We had expressed reservation over the process of JIT.”