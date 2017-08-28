National hockey team for Asia Cup to be announced next month

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): The national hockey team for Asia Cup

scheduled to be held in Bangladesh from October 12 would be

announced next month.

According to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Secretary

Shahbaz Ahmed Sr. the Asia Cup would continue till October 22.

“Asia Cup will prove a great opportunity for players to

prepare for the next year’s Hockey World Cup,” he said and added

best performing players in Asia Cup would be shortlisted.

He said 18 players would be selected for the Asia Cup.

“Besides Pakistan teams of Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea,

Japan, Oman and Malaysia would be participating in the event,” he

said.

Speaking about the next year’s Hockey World Cup scheduled to

be held in India from November 28 to December 16, he said a team

having blend of seniors and youngsters would be formed for the World

Cup.