National Hockey Championship from July 27

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Domestic hockey’s premier event, the 65th Air Marshal (late) Mohammad Nur Khan National Hockey Championship, will be played from July 23 to August 7 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi.

The Pakistan Hockey Association is oranising the competition which will be participated by leading hockey teams from all the affiliated units of the PHF, said a spokesman for the PHF while talking to APP here on Thursday.