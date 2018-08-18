National Highways department to ensure education of children of employees: Inspector General

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police said Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were being singed with renowned educational institutions for provision of special educational package to the children of national highways employees.

He said educationally well equipped youth was guarantee to the progress of this country.

He further said he could say with certainty that nobody could stop Pakistan to stand in first row among comity of nations because the youth was very hardworking and full of patriotism besides having the passion to do something for the progress of the country.

IG National Highways & Motorway Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said this while addressing “Merit Award Ceremony”here at Alhamra, Lahore.

The ceremony was organized in the honor of those children of NH&MP employees who secured distinguished marks in recent matriculation exams.

Additional IG Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Headquarters Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Commandant Training College Mehboob Aslam, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG Motorways Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG North Waqar Abbasi, SSP M2 South Ayaz Saleem, SSPs from all over Pakistan, parents of children, renowned columnists and large number of media representatives were also present on the occasion.

IG NH&MP AamirZulfiqar Khan distributed rewards and gift hampers among 96 children and their parents who secured 900 or more marks in matriculation exam.

On this occasion, the IG said the performance delivered by children was the direct result of hard working and personal attention of their parents and teachers. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan congratulated the parents of succeeding children and said their effort to provide higher education to their children despite tough routine of duties deserve appreciation.

The IG NH&MP embraced the son of martyred employee and paid rich tribute to the service of his father for the department.

He said all officers of this department were like family and if anybody had any problem, he could directly contact him.

The award recipient children and their parents thanked IG NH&MP for patronizing and encouraging them in getting higher and quality education and assured that they will work hard to get higher education so that they could serve the nation better than anyone else.