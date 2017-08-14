National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Independence day in New York

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (APP): Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated with

traditional fervour and enthusiasm at the Pakistan House In New York on Monday with the hoisting of the national flag by the Pakistani Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi.

The national anthem was played as the green crescent-and-star went up

the mast before a gathering of officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission to the UN and the Consulate General as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

The ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Quran.

Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi read out the Independence Day message by

President Mamnoon Hussain and Raja Ali Ejaz, Consul General in New York, read out the message from Prime Minister Shahaid Khaqan Abbasi.

Talking to reporters later, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi highlighted the

importance of the day. She paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the sub-continent for the creation of Pakistan. Since its independence, she said, Pakistan had made great strides towards progress and prosperity, yet challenges remain. The government was making every effort to realize the Quaid’s vision of a modern, democratic and prosperous Pakistan. Defeating terrorism remained a priority, she added.

Dr. Lodhi also expressed the hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir

would also be able to soon enjoy their fundamental right to self determination, as promised to them by numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

The ceremony concluded by a “dua” for the prosperity and progress of

Pakistan.

Later in the evening, Pakistan will mark the 70th Anniversary of its

Independence at the UN, with the Pakistani Sachal Jazz band performing at the prestigious UN General Assembly Hall.

The concert titled, Music Beyond Boarders, will feature a fusion of

classical eastern instruments with western jazz.

The concert is expected to be largely attended by diplomats, UN

officials, representatives of the civil society and media, as well as the Pakistani diaspora. The event is already oversubscribed.