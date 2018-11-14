ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the National Education Policy Framework was being devised to bring uniformity in existing fragmented and apartheid system of education.
Chaired a briefing on National Education Policy Framework here at Prime Minister’s Office, he said that objective of the policy was to create a nation and to put a fair system.
National Education Policy being devised to bring uniformity in existing system: PM
