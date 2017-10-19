National economy strengthening due to govt’s measures: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said national economy was strengthening due to concrete measures taken by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country’s economy was much better as compared to 2013. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in the country, he added.

The minister said the PML-N government initiated mega power projects in the country and overcame power loadshedding to a great extent.

He said, due to the hectic efforts of the government, China was investing in Pakistan and works on many motorways were underway. “We had achieved milestone in the economic sector.”

He said Pakistan had launched operations to completely eliminate terrorism with its available resources.

Ishaq Dar said that he was giving time to ministry affairs despite pleading a case against him.