National Culture Policy to be implemented to achieve set targets

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah has said that first National Culture Policy would be implemented with an aim to achieve set targets of promoting cultural heritage of the country.

Talking to APP, he said that under the policy, number of initiatives would be taken for the promotion film, music, theater, folklore, heritage, and regional languages.

He said that Artist Assistant Fund has been established for the welfare of artists.

“The Film Finance Fund had been established to extend financial assistance to film producers and directors to promote film industry” he said.

He said that the government also reduced the duty on film machinery and also abolished film censor fee.

He said that the first National Culture Police was prepared in consultations with all the provinces and stakeholders.