National bodybuilding competitions on March 1

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF)
will organise five grand bodybuilding competitions here on March 1.
The national bodybuilding championship, Mr and Junior Mr Pakistan competition, Mr Punjab competition, Mr Pakistan fitness physique and
first Mr Pakistan Master contest will take place on the same day,
said a spokesman for PBBF while talking to APP on Tuesday.
