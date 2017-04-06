National Biosafety Committee should be further strengthened for better coordination among provinces: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change

Zahid Hamid on Thursday emphasized the strengthening and synchronizing the

National Biosafety committee for the better coordination among

provinces to make it more effective.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid was chairing a consultative meeting with all stakeholders on Biosafety

Regulatory Framework in Pakistan, along with Federal Minister for

National Food Security and Resources Sikander Bosan here.

Minister was informed that Technical Bio-safety Committee

formulated under National Bio-safety Committee has already been

revised by including provincial technical experts, a press release

issued here said.

The stakeholders discussed to have better coordination. What

are effects of Genetically Modified Organism on health of human

beings and animals? How to improve current biosafety framework?

It was agreed in the meeting that GMOs is a federal subject due to

two reasons.

The import export is dealt at federal level and Pakistan is

signatory to Cartagena Convention. The implementation of

international conventions and agreements are also under federal

laws.

Pakistan is party to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety

(CPB) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) since May

31, 2009.

The setup of implementation system in the country was

mandatory to regulate Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and

their products related activities.

National Biosafety Centre was established in Pakistan

Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Ministry of Environment

(defunct) in April, 2006 to meet the obligations of CPB.

Pakistan Biosafety Rules, 2005 had been devised under Pakistan

Environmental Protection Act, 1997 (PEPA, 1997) and notified by

Pak-EPA (Ministry of Environment) to regulate GMOs and their

products.

National Biosafety Guidelines, 2005 were developed and

notified to explain the procedures and protocols to the

applicants.

National Biosafety Centre (NBC) provides the

secretariat support to the Biosafety committees; National

Biosafety Committee (NBC; headed by Secretary, Ministry of Climate

Change, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC); headed by Director

General, Pak-EPA and Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBCs).

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Ministry

of Commerce, EPA-AJK, Sustainable Development Policy Institute,

Environment Department, Baluchistan, Pakistan agriculture Research

Council, Ministry of Law and Justice, EPA-KPK, National Institute

of Health, Ministry of National Food Security and Resources,

Ministry of Climate Change.