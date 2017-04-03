National Athletics C’ship from April 7

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) will be holding National Athletics Championship from April 7 at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi.

According to AFP President, Major Gen(R), Muhammad Akram Sahi said as many as 14 teams from all over the country will take part in the championship.

The participating teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Railways, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Baluchistan, Sindh, KPK, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

He said a total of 22 various athletics competitions would be held in the championship including race, hurdles race, relay, javelin throw, triple jump, long jump, pole vault, hammer throw and short put.

The players who would show better performance during the championship would be selected for training camp.