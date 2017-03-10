National Assembly session starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): The National Assembly session started

Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi chaired the session.

The House would take up agenda items including Question Hour, Calling Attention Notices, Legislative Business, Introduction of Bill [The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2017], Motion of Thanks and Points of Order.